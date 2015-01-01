|
Rapoport MJ, Chee JN, Prabha T, Dow J, Gillespie I, Koppel S, Charlton JL, O'neill D, Donaghy PC, Ho AO, Taylor JP, Tant M. Can. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Psychiatric Association, Publisher SAGE Publications)
36198019
OBJECTIVE: Psychiatric disorders and their treatments have the potential to adversely impact driving skills. However, it is unclear to what extent this poses a public health risk by increasing the risk of motor vehicle crashes (MVCs). The aim of this systematic review was to synthesize and critically appraise evidence on the risk of MVC for drivers with psychiatric disorders.
Language: en
fitness to drive; mental disorders; mood and anxiety disorders; motor vehicle crashes; psychiatric disorders