SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rapoport MJ, Chee JN, Prabha T, Dow J, Gillespie I, Koppel S, Charlton JL, O'neill D, Donaghy PC, Ho AO, Taylor JP, Tant M. Can. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Psychiatric Association, Publisher SAGE Publications)

DOI

10.1177/07067437221128468

PMID

36198019

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Psychiatric disorders and their treatments have the potential to adversely impact driving skills. However, it is unclear to what extent this poses a public health risk by increasing the risk of motor vehicle crashes (MVCs). The aim of this systematic review was to synthesize and critically appraise evidence on the risk of MVC for drivers with psychiatric disorders.

METHOD: We conducted a systematic review of the MVC risk associated with psychiatric disorders using seven databases in November 2019. Two reviewers examined each study and extracted data. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Quality Assessment tools were used to assess each study's quality of evidence.

RESULTS: We identified 24 studies that met the inclusion criteria, including eight cohort, 10 case-control, and six cross-sectional designs. Quality assessment ratings were "Good" for four studies, "Fair" for 10, and "Poor" for 10. Self-report or questionnaires were used in place of objective measures of either MVC, psychiatric disorder, or both in 12 studies, and only seven adjusted for driving exposure. Fifteen studies reported an increased risk of MVC associated with psychiatric disorders, and nine did not. There was no category of disorder that was consistently associated with increased MVC risk.

CONCLUSION: The available evidence is mixed, not of high quality, and does not support a blanket restriction on drivers with psychiatric disorder. An individualized approach, as recommended by international guidelines, should continue. Further research should include objective assessments of psychiatric disorders and MVC risk and adjust for driving exposure.


Language: en

Keywords

fitness to drive; mental disorders; mood and anxiety disorders; motor vehicle crashes; psychiatric disorders

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print