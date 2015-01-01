|
Wescott S, Kosmala K. Curr. Psychiatry Rep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36197630
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This review examines the literature on the impact of pornography use by individuals convicted of sexual offenses; specifically, it highlights relevant research regarding the effect pornography use has on sexual offense recidivism and explores the implications for treatment and supervision.
Policy; Risk; Supervision; Sexual offense; Pornography; Recidivism