Guan W, Tang B, Wang QF. Eur. Rev. Med. Pharmacol. Sci. 2022; 26(18): 6487-6496.

(Copyright © 2022, Verduci)

10.26355/eurrev_202209_29747

36196698

OBJECTIVE: Our aim is to analyze the effect of adaptive roller-skating on emotional regulation of autistic children.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: Adaptive roller-skating course was designed for autistic children based on adaptive sports and A-B-A experiments.

RESULTS: The adaptive roller-skating intervention focuses on improving emotional regulation ability, and directs the children to reasonably vent, recognize and stabilize their emotions. Adaptive roller-skating has a significant effect in intervening sadness, anger, anxiety and fear in autistic children; the intervention content setting and difficulty setting of the course have a certain impact on the intervention effect. Highly difficult and risky content can stimulate children.

CONCLUSIONS: Adaptive roller-skating intervention course should obey the concept of adaptive movement in view of the differences between autistic children and the fun of roller-skating and guide the autistic children in emotion regulation with positive emotions.


Child; Humans; Emotions; *Autistic Disorder; *Emotional Regulation; *Skating

