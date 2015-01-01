SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Swann JM. FEBS Lett. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Federation of European Biochemical Societies, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1002/1873-3468.14504

PMID

36196932

Abstract

The academy remains disproportionally white despite decades of efforts to diversify the professoriate. Recruitment of faculty from underrepresented populations continues to challenge and little attention has been placed on retention. Bullying threatens all workplaces and is particularly insidious in higher education where the practice of tenure grants bad actors immunity from many corrective measures. Strategies and approaches summarized here have been proposed and should be adopted to provide a better workplace for all.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print