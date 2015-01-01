Abstract

The academy remains disproportionally white despite decades of efforts to diversify the professoriate. Recruitment of faculty from underrepresented populations continues to challenge and little attention has been placed on retention. Bullying threatens all workplaces and is particularly insidious in higher education where the practice of tenure grants bad actors immunity from many corrective measures. Strategies and approaches summarized here have been proposed and should be adopted to provide a better workplace for all.

Language: en