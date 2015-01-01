SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wintemute GJ, Müller D, Bolstad K. New Engl. J. Med. 2022; 387(14): e32.

(Copyright © 2022, Massachusetts Medical Society)

10.1056/NEJMp2209472

36198178

The United States has experienced an unprecedented surge in homicides -- the vast majority of which involve firearms. Mass shootings, however they are defined, are also increasing. Firearm suicide rates, in contrast, have remained stable. To understand these developments, it's important to see where they came from. What are the long-term trends? What state and regional patterns exist in mortality and in firearm-violence prevention policies? This Interactive Perspective presents relevant data for readers to explore.


