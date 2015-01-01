Abstract

With the implementation of the Law for the Restoration of the Professional Civil Service (1933), including the Third Implementation Decree (1934), the Regulation for Obtaining a Teaching License (1934) and the Law for the Dismissal and Transfer of University Teachers (1935), the National Socialist (NS) government created legislative instruments to ban university staff (from lecturers to full professors) labelled as Jewish or considered politically unwanted from teaching and research. Whereas around 20% of the staff at the universities were affected by these measures after 1933, at various medical faculties the figures reached 30-40% and at neurological departments and institutes sometimes up to 90%. Student Nazi activists played a significant role in expelling faculty members from office. As beneficiaries of the expulsions, young doctors often improved their career prospects and established professors remained silent out of political conviction, opportunism or fear. A (self) coordination (Gleichschaltung) with immediate or gradual exclusion of "non-Aryan" members and boards is documented for numerous medical organizations and associations (e.g. Deutscher Ärztevereinsbund, Hartmannbund, German Medical Women's Association, Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians) as well as for scientific academies (e.g. Leopoldina) and research societies (Kaiser Wilhelm Institutes, German Research Foundation). The NS-loyal Society of German Neurologists and Psychiatrists, which had been founded in 1935, tolerated "Jewish" members until 1938. As a whole, the picture that emerged from everyday medical (and neurological) practice is one of drastic changes that massively affected not only the lives of many doctors but also the moral standards in terms of patient care, teaching, research and collegiality.



===



Durch das Berufsbeamtengesetz samt Dritter Durchführungsverordnung (1933), die Reichshabilitationsordnung (1934) und das Gesetz über die Entpflichtung und Versetzung von Hochschullehrern (1935) hatten die nationalsozialistischen (NS) Machthaber legislative Instrumente geschaffen, um als jüdisch etikettierte oder politisch missliebige Hochschulangehörige vom Lehrbeauftragten bis zum Ordinarius von Lehre und Forschung auszuschließen. Während an den Universitäten zwischen 1933 und 1945 um die 20 % des Personals von diesen Maßnahmen betroffen waren, erreichten die Zahlen an einzelnen Medizinischen Fakultäten 30-40 % und in neurologischen Kliniken und Instituten teilweise bis zu 90 %. Studentische NS-Aktivisten und -Aktivistinnen spielten bei Vertreibungen aus Amt und Anstellung eine bedeutende Rolle, Jung-Ärztinnen und -Ärzte sowie Assistentinnen und Assistenten verbesserten als "Vertreibungsgewinnler" oft ihre Karriereperspektiven, etablierte Professorinnen und Professoren schwiegen aus politischer Überzeugung, Opportunismus oder Angst. Eine (Selbst‑)Gleichschaltung mit unverzüglicher oder allmählicher Ausgrenzung "nichtarischer" Mitglieder und Vorstände ist für zahlreiche ärztliche Standesorganisationen und Verbände (Deutscher Ärztevereinsbund, Hartmannbund, Bund Deutscher Ärztinnen, Kassenärztliche Vereinigung) ebenso belegt wie für wissenschaftliche Akademien (z. B. die Leopoldina) und Forschungsgesellschaften (Kaiser-Wilhelm-Institute, Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft). Die seit 1935 bestehende linientreue Gesellschaft Deutscher Neurologen und Psychiater duldete "jüdische" Mitglieder bis 1938. Alles in allem ergibt sich für den medizinischen (und neurologischen) Alltag das Bild einschneidender Veränderungen, die nicht nur Lebenswege vieler Ärztinnen und Ärzte, sondern auch moralische Standards von Krankenversorgung, Lehre, Forschung und Kollegialität massiv beeinflussten.

Language: de