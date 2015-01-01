Abstract

Neurologists as victims of National Socialist extermination policies have been rarely addressed as a special group in historical research. On the basis of archival documents and biographical literature, this essay presents 9 exemplary fates of a group of victims of violence whose number and structure so far cannot be estimated. These neurologists died in the ghettos of Lwów (e.g. Lucja Frey) and Theresienstadt (Alexander Spitzer/Vienna), were murdered in the concentration or extermination camps of Mauthausen (e.g. Raphael Weichbrodt/Frankfurt, Hans Pollnow/Berlin) and Auschwitz (e.g. Otto Sittig/Prague), or were executed in the East (e.g. Arthur Simons/Berlin). Others whose attempts to emigrate failed or whose deportation was imminent, chose to commit suicide. This group included the neuroserologist Felix Plaut (Munich), the encephalitis researcher Felix Stern (Göttingen), and presumably Fritz Chotzen (Breslau). In all these cases it was an eponym or a relationship to university medicine that prompted the investigations; however, the fate of innumerable colleagues employed in communal departments and medical practices remains unknown to date. Future studies will have to undertake a deeper look at the suffering of neuroscientists who perished in the Holocaust.



===



Neurologinnen und Neurologen sind als Opfer nationalsozialistischer Vernichtungspolitik bislang nur selten gesondert in der Forschung thematisiert worden. Auf der Basis einzelner Archivdokumente und der vorliegenden (spärlichen) biografischen Literatur sollen im vorliegenden Aufsatz daher neun Lebensläufe näher beleuchtet werden, die exemplarisch für eine in Umfang und Struktur bislang nicht zu überblickende Gruppe von Gewaltopfern stehen. So starben Nervenärzte in den Ghettos von Lwów (wie Lucja Frey) und Theresienstadt (wie Alexander Spitzer/Wien), wurden in den Konzentrations- bzw. Vernichtungslagern Mauthausen (wie Raphael Weichbrodt/Frankfurt a. M., Hans Pollnow/Berlin) und Auschwitz (wie Otto Sittig/Prag) ermordet oder im Osten exekutiert (wie Arthur Simons/Berlin). Nach gescheiterten Emigrationsversuchen oder angesichts bevorstehender Deportation flüchteten sich andere in den Suizid. Zu diesem Personenkreis zählen der Neuroserologe Felix Plaut (München), der Enzephalitisforscher Felix Stern (Göttingen) und vermutlich Fritz Chotzen (Breslau). Während die genannten Personen vorrangig über ein Eponym oder eine Verbindung zur Universitätsmedizin Anlass zu Nachforschungen gaben, blieb der Weg zahlloser weiterer Kolleginnen und Kollegen aus städtischen Abteilungen und Praxen bislang weitgehend unbekannt. Zukünftige Untersuchungen werden verstärkt den bedrückenden Lebens- und Leidensweg im Holocaust umgekommener Neurowissenschaftler in den Blick nehmen müssen.

Language: de