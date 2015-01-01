|
Oliveira TMF, Ferreira HLOC, Freitas VCA, Lima FSS, Vasconcelos FX, Costa N, Pinheiro AKB. Rev. Esc. Enferm. USP 2022; 56: e20220167.
(Copyright © 2022, Universidade de São Paulo, Escola de Enfermagem)
36197029
OBJECTIVE: to analyze the individual and social vulnerabilities of women deprived of their liberty for violence suffered before entering the prison system.
Language: pt
Adolescent; Adult; Child; Humans; Female; Young Adult; Violence; *Cocaine; *Illicit Drugs; *Prisoners; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology; Prisons