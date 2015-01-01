Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to identify the frequency of reported cases of recurring violence against adolescents and their association with victim, violence, and aggressor characteristics.



METHOD: cross-sectional study conducted with notified data on violence against adolescents, produced by Epidemiological Surveillance and registered in the Information System of Diseases and Notification (SINAN), from 2011 to 2018, in the state of Espírito Santo, Brazil.



RESULTS: the frequency of recurring violence against adolescents was 46.4%. Higher occurrence was observed among girls (PR: 1.26; 95%CI: 1.15 - 1.38) between 10 and 14 years of age (PR: 1.20; 95%CI: 1.13 - 1.28), and people with a disability or disorder (PR: 1.52; 95%CI: 1.42 - 1.62). Psychological violence/neglect was 30% more prevalent in recurrence than self-harm. Most cases occurred at home (PR: 1.56; 95%CI: 1.37 - 1.77).



RESULTS showed a 1.11 times higher prevalence of recurring violence perpetrated by aggressors aged 20 years or older and higher evidence in male aggressors (95%CI: 0.97 - 1.17).



CONCLUSION: recurring violence was associated with victim, aggressor, and event characteristics. Health intersectoriality is crucial to reduce cases of recurring violence. (1) Frequency of recurring violence against adolescents was 46.4%. (2) Higher recurrence was observed among girls between 10 and 14 years of age. (3) Most cases occurred at home. (4) Recurring violence was associated with victim, aggressor, and event characteristics. (5) Results show 1.11 times > prevalence of recurring violence perpetrated by men ≥ 20 years old.

