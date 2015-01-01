Abstract

The study objective is to identify the most common fatal injuries in car accidents and observe the trends of the proportion of deaths at the scene, in an ambulance, and a hospital. We analyzed all forensic examination reports (protocols) of those who died in the car due to a traffic accident in Moscow from 2018 to 2020. Male drivers died 15 times more often than female drivers, and male passengers died twice as often as females. Most of the victims were young and middle-aged. Both drivers and passengers most commonly had traumatic brain injury with fractures of the bones of the vault and base of the skull, intracranial hemorrhages, crushing, and dislocation of the damaged brain. At the scene of traffic accidents, the cause of death was fatal bodily injuries. An increased risk of fatal traffic accidents was identified in autumn and winter.



ЦЕЛЬ ИССЛЕДОВАНИЯ Выявление наиболее часто встречающихся смертельных повреждений при внутрисалонной автомобильной травме и выяснение в динамике долевой части умерших на месте происшествия, в машине скорой помощи и в стационаре. Сплошным аналитическим наблюдением проанализированы заключения (акты) судебно-медицинского исследования погибших в салоне автомобиля в результате дорожно-транспортного происшествия за период 2018--2020 гг. в Москве. Водители-мужчины погибали в 15 раз чаще, чем водители-женщины, а мужчины в качестве пассажиров -- в 2 раза чаще, чем женщины. Большинство погибших были лицами молодого и среднего возраста. Как у водителей, так и у пассажиров, преобладала черепно-мозговая травма с переломами костей свода и основания черепа, внутричерепных кровоизлияний, размозжений и дислокаций поврежденного мозга. На месте дорожно-транспортных происшествий причиной смерти являлись телесные повреждения, несовместимые с жизнью. Повышенный риск смертельных дорожно-транспортных происшествий установлен осенью и зимой.

