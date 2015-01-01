Abstract

The study objective is to analyze the results of forensic medical examination (FME) of fatal cases of falling off a bicycle (9 cases) and a similar non-fatal injury (18 cases). All cases were males aged 8 to 74 years. Of the 27 cases, 6 were children aged 8-17 years. Head and chest injuries were the most common. The nature and localization of these injuries, along with strip-like, linear and parallel abrasions on the skin of the anterolateral surface of the body, indicated that they were a result of collisions and slips of the victim's body on the road surface. A few cases of penetrating injury of the abdomen with internal organs damage were observed; they were related to the impact of the handlebars and were the most characteristic of this type of injury. The data presented may help distinguish the fall of bicycle riders from other types of accidents, in particular from collisions between moving vehicles and pedestrians. The nature of the identified injuries can be considered when providing medical care to the victims.



===



ЦЕЛЬ Работы -- анализ результатов судебно-медицинской экспертизы (СМЭ), связанных с падением велосипедистов со смертельным исходом (9) и аналогичной несмертельной травмой (18). Все пострадавшие лица мужского пола в возрасте от 8 до 74 лет. Из общего количества наблюдений (27) дети в возрасте 8--17 лет составили 6 случаев. Установлено, что у велосипедистов, пострадавших при падении, преобладают повреждения структуры головы и груди. Характер и локализация повреждений этих структур, наряду с полосовидными, линейными и параллельными ссадинами на коже передне-боковой поверхности тела, свидетельствовали об их формировании в результате соударений и скольжений тела пострадавших по дорожному покрытию. Наличие проникающей раны в брюшную полость с повреждением внутренних органов объяснялось воздействием руля велосипеда, наблюдалось в отдельных случаях и отнесено к наиболее характерным для такого вида травмы. Приведенные данные могут позволить отличить падение велосипедистов от других видов ДТП, в частности от столкновений движущихся транспортных средств с пешеходами. Характер выявленных повреждений может быть учтен при оказании медицинской помощи пострадавшим.

Language: ru