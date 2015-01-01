Abstract

The study objective is to establish the effect of the type of experimental target (biological, non-biological) on the forensic medical characteristics of gunshot injuries resulting from bullet and shrapnel ricochet when fired from a smooth-bore weapon. Differences in the skin and clothing or their imitators render different morphological patterns of the input gunshot injuries. Based on the results of the ballistic experiment, a list of statistically significant differences in the qualitative and quantitative characteristics of the input gunshot injuries to biological and non-biological targets as a result of a ricochet when a bullet is fired from a smooth-bore weapon was compiled. In addition, the characteristics of the input gunshot injuries were established, demonstrating statistically significant differences only in certain combinations of the specified types of bullet and experimental target. The results obtained can be used in medical forensic examinations of gunshot injuries.



===



установить степень влияния вида экспериментальной мишени (биологическая, небиологическая) на судебно-медицинскую характеристику огнестрельных повреждений, образующихся в результате рикошета пули и картечи при выстреле из гладкоствольного оружия. Отличия кожного покрова человека и предметов одежды либо их имитаторов определяют формирование различной морфологической картины входных огнестрельных повреждений указанных объектов. По результатам баллистического эксперимента составили перечень статистически значимых отличий качественных и количественных характеристик входных огнестрельных повреждений биологических и небиологических мишеней, образующихся в результате рикошета при выстреле пулей из гладкоствольного оружия. Кроме того, установили характеристики входных огнестрельных повреждений, демонстрирующие статистически значимые различия только в определенных сочетаниях указанных видов снаряда и экспериментальной мишени. Полученные результаты могут быть использованы при проведении медико-криминалистических исследований огнестрельных повреждений.

Language: ru