Влияние вида мишени на характеристику огнестрельных повреждений, образующихся в результате рикошета пули и картечи
Abstract
The study objective is to establish the effect of the type of experimental target (biological, non-biological) on the forensic medical characteristics of gunshot injuries resulting from bullet and shrapnel ricochet when fired from a smooth-bore weapon. Differences in the skin and clothing or their imitators render different morphological patterns of the input gunshot injuries. Based on the results of the ballistic experiment, a list of statistically significant differences in the qualitative and quantitative characteristics of the input gunshot injuries to biological and non-biological targets as a result of a ricochet when a bullet is fired from a smooth-bore weapon was compiled. In addition, the characteristics of the input gunshot injuries were established, demonstrating statistically significant differences only in certain combinations of the specified types of bullet and experimental target. The results obtained can be used in medical forensic examinations of gunshot injuries.
