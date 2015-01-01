Abstract

The study objective is to review the literature on the use, pharmacological properties, toxicology, and assay methods for intravenous anesthetic propofol. The scope and forms of propofol use, its pharmacokinetics, biotransformation features, which occurs more than 90% in the liver, and side effects associated with propofol use for anesthesia, are addressed. Propofol infusion syndrome (also known as PrIS) and deaths from propofol overdose due to medical errors, abuse, suicide attempts, and homicide are reported. Propofol identification and assay methods based on high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), gas chromatography with mass spectrometry (GC-MS), and liquid chromatography (LC) are described. The features of the methods performance are outlined; biological materials (the study objects) are listed: mainly blood and plasma, as well as urine, bile, hair, etc. The relevance of a comprehensive forensic chemical study of propofol is indicated, though there are few forensic studies of propofol.



Работы -- анализ литературы по применению, фармакологическим свойствам, токсичности и методам определения внутривенного анестетика пропофола. Рассмотрены области и формы использования пропофола, его фармакокинетика, особенности биотрансформации, протекающей более чем на 90% в печени, и побочные эффекты от применения вещества для анестезии. Приведены данные о синдроме инфузии пропофола (известен также как PrIS) и смертным случаям в результате передозировки пропофола вследствие ошибок медицинских работников, злоупотреблений, попыток самоубийства и убийства. Систематизированы способы идентификации и количественного определения пропофола на основе методов высокоэффективной жидкостной хроматографии (ВЭЖХ), хромато-масс-спектрометрии (ГХ-МС) и жидкостной хроматографии (ЖХ). Указаны особенности воспроизведения описанных способов, а также биологические материалы -- объекты исследования, преимущественно кровь и плазма, а также моча, желчь, волосы и др. Обозначена актуальность широкого судебно-химического изучения пропофола, количество исследований которого в выбранном научном направлении пока сравнительно невелико.

Language: ru