Abstract

Currently, mechanical trauma is the most significant cause of violent death. The injuries caused by sharp objects rank high in the structure of mechanical trauma. The study objective is to review domestic and foreign literature on the study of stab/cut injuries, identify the main issues and consider new promising diagnostic methods. The stab/cut wound morphology is widely described in the available literature, but little attention has been paid to their study of late postmortem changes. This issue requires consideration since putrefactive corpses (hidden by placing the corpse in water, burying it in the ground, etc.) are often the object of forensic medical examination. New methods for assessing stab/cut injuries are also considered: computed tomography, multilayer computed tomography, scanning electron microscopy, and energy dispersive x-ray spectroscopy. Each of the diagnostic methods has its undeniable advantages and prospects for widespread use in expert practice, but they cannot completely replace the main methods and are intended only to supplement them.



Сегодня механическая травма является наиболее значимой причиной в структуре основных видов насильственной смерти. Важное место в структуре механической травмы занимают повреждения, причиненные острыми предметами. Цель исследования -- провести анализ отечественной и зарубежной литературы, посвященной исследованию колото-резаных повреждений, обозначить основные проблемы и рассмотреть новые перспективные методы диагностики. Описание морфологии колото-резаных ран широко доступно в имеющейся литературе, однако мало внимания уделено их изучению при поздних посмертных изменениях. Данная проблема требует более пристального внимания ввиду того, что гнилостно измененные трупы, скрытые злоумышленниками путем помещения трупа в воду, закапывания в землю и т.д., довольно часто являются объектом судебно-медицинской экспертизы. Также рассмотрены новые методы оценки колото-резаных повреждений: компьютерная томография, многослойная компьютерная томография и сканирующая электронная микроскопия -- энергодисперсная рентгеновская спектроскопия. Каждый из диагностических методов имеет свои неоспоримые преимущества и перспективы для широкого применения в экспертной практике, но они не могут полностью заменить используемые основные методы, а лишь должны дополнять их.

