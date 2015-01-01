|
Spillane NS, Schick MR, Kirk-Provencher KT, Nalven T, Goldstein SC, Crawford MC, Weiss NH. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
36197078
Substance use has been identified by Indigenous populations as contributing to health disparities facing their communities. Rates of trauma exposure and post-traumatic stress disorder are higher in Indigenous, compared to non-Indigenous, populations and have been linked to substance use. Historical trauma is thought to be one mechanism underlying substance use and related disorders. The purpose of the present study is to summarize the current state of the literature focusing on the association between trauma (historical and lived) and substance use among Indigenous populations in the United States and Canada. Databases were systematically searched using the preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analyses statement. The search strategy initially yielded 4,026 articles. After exclusion of ineligible articles, 63 articles remained for synthesis.
Language: en
substance use; historical trauma; indigenous; lived trauma