Quénivet N. J. Int. Peacekeep. 2022; 25(2): 141-154.

Since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that started on 24 February 2022 accusations of genocide have been levelled against each other by both sides. This article focuses on the claim that Russia is carrying out a genocide in Ukraine. After explaining the concept of genocide and the legal consequences of such qualification, the article applies the law to the situation, drawing the conclusion that, based on the current information, it does not appear that a genocide is being committed as, so far, no dolus specialis can be identified.


genocide; international law; Russia; Ukraine

