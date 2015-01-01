Abstract

Immigrant women are disproportionately affected by intimate partner violence (IPV), which poses risk for mental health problems, such as PTSD and depression. Post-migration barriers limit immigrant women’s access to supportive services, which can further debilitate their mental health symptoms and their safety. The Being safe, Healthy, and Positively Empowered (BSHAPE) digital intervention was designed to address physical safety and healthcare needs of immigrant women through a multi-component approach that integrated mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) practices. This paper reports qualitative feedback findings from eighteen Black immigrant women with recent IPV exposure and co-occurring mental health symptoms, who participated in the mindfulness sessions of BSHAPE. We identified elements of mindfulness that women perceived as beneficial in their healing. Women’s feedback indicated healing and empowerment through positive appraisals and coping strategies. The benefits were noted for mindfulness elements promoting self-compassion, self-actualization, intentionality of moving forward in life, and developing positivity or a sense of optimism. Other helpful elements were relaxation, self-care and reflection, self-awareness, self-control and focused thinking. Our findings show that incorporating mindfulness practices in interventions can be beneficial for promoting the healing and empowerment of immigrant women in abusive relationships.

Language: en