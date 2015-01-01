Abstract

Most ingested foreign bodies often pass through the gastrointestinal tract uneventfully; however, complications such as perforation do occur.



Jejunal perforation is a known complication of abdominal trauma. While gastrointestinal tract injury due to the ingested foreign body such as a toothpick, fishbone, and battery among others are common, jejunal perforation is not very common in pediatrics.



We report an unusual case of jejunal perforation that was diagnosed after a child was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit for nonfatal drowning. A 15-month-old girl presented to our emergency room after she was found submerged in a swimming pool. She was unwitnessed for about ten minutes. At the scene, she was apneic, and cyanotic but had a pulse. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was started and she was brought to our emergency room. She was managed for her drowning injuries and was accidentally found to have a foreign body on her abdomen by x-ray. She had no signs or symptoms of perforation, however, after questioning the parents they told us that they brought her a toy containing magnet balls about one month ago. After stabilizing her respiratory status and correcting her acidosis, an upper gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy was done that showed jejunal perforation and multiple magnets. A consultation was done immediately for the pediatric surgery team then the perforation was repaired. High-powered magnets represent a serious health hazard if ingested due to risks of gastrointestinal perforation. It is important to have a high index of suspicion for potential injuries, especially silent ones. One of the rare complications is contained jejunal perforation.



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion

Language: en