Zhang L, Hu B, Zhou Z, Shen M. Fire Sci. Technol. (Beijing) 2022; 41(9): 1260-1262.

(Copyright © 2022, Xiaofang Kexue yu Jishu)

Aiming at the problems and high risk in the process of vehicle drowning accident rescue, this paper designs an emergency cable piercing rescue device for drowning vehicles based on underwater robot control. The key components and the rescue device have been developed and manufactured, and the functional verification under laboratory conditions is completed. The device mainly includes an underwater telescopic mechanism, a rope storage release mechanism, etc. It can be mounted on an underwater rescue robot to realize unmanned rescue of vehicles in deep water accidents and improve the actual capability of emergency rescue teams in handling vehicle accidents.


