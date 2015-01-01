Abstract

Traditional villages are architectural and cultural resources with high protection value, but fire accidents occur frequently and the problem of fire safety is very serious. Research of fire risk has important practical significance for the protection of traditional villages. Most of the studies considered the factors such as building layout, fire resistance class and electricity safety, and paid little attention to the safety of fire water supply. The traditional village fire risk assessment method based on the fire water supply safety index is proposed. The ISO (Insurance Services Office) method is used to calculate the fire water demand of single buildings in case of fire. The fire water supply capacity of fire hydrants is evaluated by constructing the hydraulic model of pipe network. Finally, the fire water supply safety index is calculated and some suggestions are put forward. The proposed method is applied to traditional villages in Yunnan. The results show that for traditional villages, determining the fire flow simply according to the number of population will lead to serious shortage of fire water supply capacity of pipe network. In the design of pipe network, the local hydraulic conditions shall be fully considered, combined with the local fire data, fire extinguishing water consumption and assurance rate, building type and other factors shall be analyzed comprehensively. Traditional villages should minimize the use of wooden tile roofs.



