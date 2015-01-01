Abstract

Building energy-saving fire-resistant window is an important peripheral protective structure to prevent the fire from spreading to the interior. In this paper, from the perspective of building fire prevention, the relevant research on the fire-resistant performance of building energy-saving fire-resistant windows in recent years is systematically investigated, and the application scenarios, fire-resistant performance research and testing methods, common problems and other aspects are analyzed and summarized, and the development trend and research focus of fire-resistant windows are prospected. The results show that the current research on the fire resistance of energy-saving building fire-resistant windows only focuses on one aspect of energy saving or fire resistance, and the future research on the performance of fire-resistant windows needs to consider both energy saving and fire resistance comprehensively. Fire-resistant windows will promote the development of family-style fire refuge rooms, and improve the ability to protect the safety of life and property.



