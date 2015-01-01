SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li S, Liu L, Zhuang S. Fire Sci. Technol. (Beijing) 2022; 41(9): 1278-1280.

(Copyright © 2022, Xiaofang Kexue yu Jishu)

unavailable

unavailable

The quality problems of fire extinguisher during the actual usage were concluded. The physical and chemical properties and fire extinguishing performance of representative portable fire extinguishers were studied and analyzed. The key physical and chemical index influencing the performance of fire extinguishers were summarized, so as to provide technical support and theoretical basis for the daily supervision of fire extinguisher products, and to improve the product quality to ensure the effective fire extinguishing function.

http://www.xfkj.com.cn/EN/Y2022/V41/I9/1278


Language: en
