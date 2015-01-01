Abstract

In China, the exterior insulation and finish system for high-rise buildings is widely used as one of the important measures for energy saving, especially in the northeast region. However, during the promotion and application, as well as the construction of building exterior insulation and finish system, problems of fire code and standards lag back, fire management of construction and use stage being inadequate leave behind lots of fire hazards, and increase the building fire risks. This paper analyzes the combustion characteristics and fire risk of high-rise building exterior wall insulation materials; according to the experience of exterior insulation and finish system fire safety management in Liaoning province, countermeasures to prevent fire risks are proposed.



