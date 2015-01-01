Abstract

Under the background of undertaking the functional tasks of the new era of "all kinds of disasters and major emergencies", water area rescue has become an important part of fire rescue. Building a professional, scientific and standardized water rescue team is an inevitable demand for dealing with all kinds of flood fighting and rescue tasks, and it is also a necessary way to control the safety of commanders and fighters' combat training. It is also an important task to improve the ability of teams at all levels to overcome difficulties and win. In view of the current development status of domestic water rescue professional teams, through the objective analysis of command and management, team construction, professional training, professional ability, martial arts competition, actual combat experience and other dimensional factors, an evaluation system is constructed to identify the bottleneck and crux that restrict the development of the team.



