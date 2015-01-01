Abstract

With the rapid development of China's economy and society and the continuous improvement of modernization level，urban fire risk level and disaster index are rising day by day，and fire accidents occur frequently，which directly threaten people's personal and property safety. Therefore，the fire rescue department must combine the trend of China's economic and social development，constantly improve the system of fire laws and regulations，strengthen the standardization of law enforcement，so as to meet the needs of economic and social development and fire prevention and control，and further promote the sustainable development of fire fighting. In order to solve the above problems，it is urgent to improve the system of fire laws and regulations，change the law enforcement concept，standardize the law enforcement behavior and other aspects of discussion and research，to build a scientific and reasonable working mechanism， to achieve the unity of fire work and social effects.



