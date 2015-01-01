Abstract

In recent years, major floods have occurred in various parts of China, which have seriously endangered the safety of life and propery and the high-quality social and economic development. Fire rescue teams have successfully completed the rescue tasks and post-disaster reconstruction in the flood-fighting battles, and have won high recognition and praise from the people. Combining with the typical severe flood disasters in recent years, some effective strategies on how to improve the reinforcement level of the fire rescue team and better win the battle against floods have been provided.



Key words: extraordinary flood disaster, fire and rescue team, efficient reinforcement



http://www.xfkj.com.cn/EN/Y2022/V41/I9/1318

Language: en