Abstract

The investigation of a fatal fire accident and analysis of the probative role of video evidence in the investigation of the case were introduced. Through the comprehensive application of fire video direct comparison method, fire video feature comparison method, fire video light tracing method, fire video space-time locking method and fire video experimental verification method and other video analysis techniques, the time of the fire, the fire location and the cause of the fire were accurately determined. The probative value and use of video surveillance footage in fire investigations and the application of video analysis techniques in fire incident investigations were further explored. It is recommended that video and electronic data recovery extraction capabilities should be enhanced, the depth of thinking in video analysis should be strengthened, and the forensics of video data during the investigation of fire accidents should be standardized.



http://www.xfkj.com.cn/EN/Y2022/V41/I9/1325

Language: en