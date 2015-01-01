Abstract

Pedestrian corridor is generally featured by complicated space, multiple interfaces, variable functions and occupants and its fire safety design is beyond the scope of current codes or standards. The concept of underground pedestrian corridor was explored with comparison against underground commercial street. Using a two-story pedestrian corridor in a super underground transportation hub that connects one train station and two subway stations as well as retail facilities as an example, this paper proposed the fire safety design principles and solutions regarding fire separation and prevention of fire spread and the provision of means of egress, based on fire risk analysis to the unique space feature and function. The proposed solution maintained the fire safety standard, with full consideration to the economical balance for operation.



