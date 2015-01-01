SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Joelsson T, Bruno L. Gend. Educ. 2022; 34(2): 167-182.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/09540253.2020.1860199

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article explores how young people in Sweden talk about and understand violence, with a particular emphasis on how violence, gender, space and time are co-constructed in this discourse. We found that young people display an ambivalent attitude to violence, reinforcing several contradictory discourses of violence. Young people adopt various understandings that "place" violence differently in time (ongoing vs. past) and space (distant/absent vs. close/present). They discursively construct the school as a non-violent space while considering digital spaces to be violent. Yet, they still find that violence occurs at different places and times at school. These 'discursive manoeuvres' highlight how views on violence that territorialises and re-territorialises places as being 'safe' or 'unsafe' is part of the gendered spatial regulation of young people's lives. By specifically analysing time and space in young people's discourse on violence, this article contributes to research on their perspectives on gendered violence.


Language: en

Keywords

Bullying; Discourse Analysis; Elementary School Students; Foreign Countries; Gender Issues; Interpersonal Relationship; Intimacy; Prevention; Safety; Secondary School Students; Sexual Abuse; Student Attitudes; Violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print