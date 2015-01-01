SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Whisenhunt J, Biber D, Heidorn B. J. Phys. Educ. Recreat. Dance 2022; 93(3): 25-31.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance)

DOI

10.1080/07303084.2021.2022039

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article provides general information and guidance for physical educators, specifically related to their role in suicide prevention. It is the duty of school personnel to recognize the vital role they have in helping to prevent suicide, to promote healthy behaviors and positive relationships, and to appropriately talk about suicide and suicide attempts. Physical educators, therefore, should have knowledge of the risk factors, understand the underlying concepts of suicidal behaviors, be aware of their responsibility to help educate others, and provide meaningful teacher- and student-based modeling and mentoring opportunities in physical education programs.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Guidance; Mental Health; Physical Education; Physical Education Teachers; Prevention; Students; Suicide; Teacher Role

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print