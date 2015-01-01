|
Mangino AA, Smith KA, Finch WH, Hernández-Finch ME. Meas. Eval. Counsel. Dev. 2022; 55(2): 116-135.
Abstract
A number of machine learning methods can be employed in the prediction of suicide attempts. However, many models do not predict new cases well in cases with unbalanced data. The present study improved prediction of suicide attempts via the use of a generative adversarial network.
Accuracy; Artificial Intelligence; Bayesian Statistics; Classification; Health Behavior; High School Students; Measurement; Models; National Surveys; Networks; Outcome Measures; Prediction; Regression (Statistics); Risk; Suicide