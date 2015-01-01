|
Citation
Maffini CS, Dillard KC. Race Ethn. Educ. 2022; 25(1): 2-17.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study seeks to expand the conceptualization of campus safety incorporating both physical and psychological dimensions and drawing attention to the experiences of Black college students. Using the 2019 ACHA-NCHA biannual assessment, this study examined campus safety experiences of Black/African American in comparison to White undergraduate students (N = 27,820) and how these relate to psychological distress and suicide attempts.
Language: en
Keywords
African American Students; At Risk Students; College Environment; Coping; Critical Theory; Disproportionate Representation; Ethnic Stereotypes; Mental Health; Psychological Patterns; Race; Racial Bias; Racial Differences; School Safety; Suicide; Undergraduate Students; Violence; White Students