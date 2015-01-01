SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Maffini CS, Dillard KC. Race Ethn. Educ. 2022; 25(1): 2-17.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13613324.2021.1997972

unavailable

This study seeks to expand the conceptualization of campus safety incorporating both physical and psychological dimensions and drawing attention to the experiences of Black college students. Using the 2019 ACHA-NCHA biannual assessment, this study examined campus safety experiences of Black/African American in comparison to White undergraduate students (N = 27,820) and how these relate to psychological distress and suicide attempts.

RESULTS demonstrate that Black students felt significantly less safe and reported experiencing physical assault and sexual penetration without consent (rape) compared to White students. Significantly more Black students reported feeling angry, hopeless, and attempted suicide. Moderation analyses showed ways in which being stalked and verbally threatened strengthened the relationship between feelings of safety and psychological distress. Implications for university policies and initiatives are discussed.


African American Students; At Risk Students; College Environment; Coping; Critical Theory; Disproportionate Representation; Ethnic Stereotypes; Mental Health; Psychological Patterns; Race; Racial Bias; Racial Differences; School Safety; Suicide; Undergraduate Students; Violence; White Students

