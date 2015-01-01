Abstract

This study aims to examine the relationship between the irrational beliefs of individuals in romantic relationships and their attitude towards dating violence. The research group of the study is consisted of 442 students studying at Istanbul Maltepe University between the 2019-2020 academic years. Participants were determined by the "Simple Random Sampling Method" and participation was voluntary. In the research, "Personal Information Form", "Irrational Beliefs in Romantic Relationships (IRRBS)", "Dating Violence Attitude Scale (DVAS)" were used as data collection tools. As a result of the research, when the relationship between the total score of the "Irrational Beliefs in Romantic Relationships Scale (IRRBS)" scale and the total score of the "Dating Violence Attitude Scale (DVAS)" scale is examined; it has been revealed that there is a moderate, negative, and meaningful relationship. In other words, the increase in the scores of irrational beliefs in romantic relationships indicates that the scores of attitudes towards dating violence decrease. Therefore, it is known that decreasing DVAS scores in the DVAS scale increases the attitude towards dating violence. As a result, the increase in irrational beliefs in romantic relationships increases the attitude towards dating violence.





© 2016 IJCI & the Authors. Published by International Journal of Curriculum and Instruction (IJCI). This is an open- access article distributed under the terms and conditions of the Creative Commons Attribution license (CC BY-NC-ND) (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/).

Language: en