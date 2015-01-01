SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Williford A, Yoder J, Fulginiti A, Ortega L, LoMurray S, Duncan D, Kennedy N. Child Youth Care Forum 2022; 51(3): 539-560.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10566-021-09639-9

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gatekeeper training (GKT) is a common strategy in suicide prevention that educates informal helpers (e.g., friends) about warning signs and risk factors for suicide as well as strategies to support distressed peers. "Sources of Strength (Sources)" is an effective intervention model that combines GKT with school-wide prevention activities and relies on trained gatekeepers--"peer leaders"--to diffuse intervention elements into their social networks to reduce peer distress and promote wellness.

OBJECTIVE: The present study identified internal characteristics of peer leaders that make them successful gatekeepers for "Sources" and explored how "Sources" skills are successfully transmitted into peer leader networks.

METHOD: Using qualitative interview data from two cohorts of peer leaders, we investigated diffusion and intervention efforts during high school and in post-high school environments.

RESULTS: Results support the use of the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) in understanding behavioral precursors that encourage effective gatekeeping (GK) behavior.

FINDINGS also suggest that "Sources" diffusion was robust in high school but declined post-high school. However, there were important inherent characteristics that appeared to spur greater uptake of "Sources'" GKT, including optimism, empathy, kindness, and extraversion.

CONCLUSIONS: TPB offers well-defined constructs that can be targeted to promote GK behavior in the context of "Sources" or similar suicide prevention programming. Specific internal traits may reinforce gatekeepers' behavioral intentions, which then may support greater engagement in GK behavior. However, declines in GK behavior may occur over time, which suggests post-high school booster activities may be important to offset such declines.


Language: en

Keywords

College Students; High School Students; Intervention; Mental Health; Peer Relationship; Prevention; Skills; Social Networks; Student Behavior; Student Characteristics; Suicide; Training; Wellness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print