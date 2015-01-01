|
Williford A, Yoder J, Fulginiti A, Ortega L, LoMurray S, Duncan D, Kennedy N. Child Youth Care Forum 2022; 51(3): 539-560.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
BACKGROUND: Gatekeeper training (GKT) is a common strategy in suicide prevention that educates informal helpers (e.g., friends) about warning signs and risk factors for suicide as well as strategies to support distressed peers. "Sources of Strength (Sources)" is an effective intervention model that combines GKT with school-wide prevention activities and relies on trained gatekeepers--"peer leaders"--to diffuse intervention elements into their social networks to reduce peer distress and promote wellness.
College Students; High School Students; Intervention; Mental Health; Peer Relationship; Prevention; Skills; Social Networks; Student Behavior; Student Characteristics; Suicide; Training; Wellness