Abstract

This report presents urban African American adolescent males' (UAAM) experiences and perceptions of violence in low-income public schools.



FINDINGS derived from a qualitative study that investigated the meanings and experiences of violence among UAAM. Nine and six UAAM participated in in-depth phenomenological interviews and a focus group, respectively.



FINDINGS revealed that UAAM experience and perceive school as a site for criminalizing their behaviors, peer fights, and being undereducated by teachers. Implications for counselors, educators, and service providers are discussed.

