Linder C, Burton B, Gleed BB, Phister M, Richards J. Coll. Stud. Affairs J. 2022; 40(2): 115-128.

(Copyright © 2022, Southern Association for College Student Affairs (SACSA))

In this manuscript, we use Reason and Kimball's (2012) Theory to Practice Model to illustrate our experience building a Center dedicated to addressing dating and sexual violence among college students. We provide details of the context in which we work, highlight the processes we engaged in to recruit a broad swath of campus community members to engage in our collective work, and describe some initial outcomes of our work. We conclude with recommendations for campus leaders wishing to explore theory to practice in the context of addressing dating and sexual violence among college students.

http://files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/EJ1342569.pdf


College Students; Crime Prevention; Dating (Social); Educational Change; Educational Environment; Personality Traits; Rape; Research; Researchers; Scholarship; Student Personnel Workers; Violence

