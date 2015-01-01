Abstract

The mental health and well-being of rural communities in the United States is a growing and serious concern. Generally, suicide rates are higher and increase more rapidly in rural areas than in urban areas (Ringgenberg et al., 2017; Steelesmith et al., 2019). Studies suggest that isolation, limited socioeconomic opportunity, and sparse access to mental health care may contribute to higher suicide rates (Braun, 2019; Case & Deaton, 2015; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], 2018; Hirsch & Cukrowicz, 2014; Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration [SAMHSA], 2020a, 2020b). In a 2019 national sample of rural adults, 75% of respondents said it was important to reduce stigma regarding mental health in the agriculture community, and 45% reported personally experiencing more mental health challenges than they did 1 year ago (American Farm Bureau Federation [AFBF], 2019). According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, overall U.S. net cash farm income decreased 12% from 2008 to 2018; for Nebraska it decreased more than 30% (Lyons & Litkowski, 2019). Nebraska Extension, based in a rural county, observed a need to help those who might be experiencing stress, anxiety, or a feeling of being overwhelmed, which led to development of a task force on stress and mental health. The purpose of this paper is to describe this rural community's response to increasing awareness of, and support for, mental health and well-being.

