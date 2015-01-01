|
Citation
Lund EM, Corr CP, Durán LK. Early Child. Educ. J. 2022; 50(6): 949-957.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Suicide is a major public health issue, and a leading cause of death in the United States. Caregivers of young children with or at-risk for disabilities and developmental delays may experience significant life stressors that increase their risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Early childhood special education (ECSE) home visitors may be in a prime position to notice and intervene in these situations but may lack the training and confidence to do so. This article outlines evidence-based strategies for identifying and responding to possible suicidal thoughts and behaviors in the context of ECSE home visiting.
Language: en
Keywords
At Risk Persons; Caregivers; Developmental Delays; Disabilities; Evidence Based Practice; Home Visits; Psychological Patterns; Special Education; Suicide; Young Children