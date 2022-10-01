|
Febro-Naga JD, Tinam-isan MAC. Comunicar 2022; 30(70): 121-133.
Explorando la ciberviolencia contra mujeres y niñas en Filipinas a través de Mining Online News
(Copyright © 2022, Grupo Comunicar)
Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is not a recent phenomenon. What is new is the additional increasing threats that millions of women and girls face because of the rapid spread of ICTs and the expansion of social media. Cases of VAWG wherein ICT and social media are used as platforms by cybercriminals can be seen in the news media coverage. This study aims to understand and determine the trend and the state of cyber VAWG to raise awareness through mining online news websites. News articles were scraped from popular news websites between 2015 to 2020. The preprocessed articles (N=3,506) were analyzed by year using the Topic Keyword Model (TKM). It was observed that the cyber VAWG articles topic trends are increasing with most of the articles focusing on the topics "Online sexual exploitation and sexual abuse of children" and "ICT-related violations of privacy". Text mining methods may address the limitations of traditional qualitative approaches. Understanding the cyber VAWG issues by mining news articles is a novel approach that could help create programs and policies to address this societal concern. Additional studies should be conducted related to sentiment analysis of news data to verify and measure the influence of cyber VAWG-related topics.
Language: es
At Risk Persons; Bullying; Child Abuse; Crime; Females; Foreign Countries; Gender Bias; Information Retrieval; Information Technology; News Media; Privacy; Sexual Abuse; Social Media; Telecommunications; Violence; Web Sites