Citation
Vincent CG, Walker H, Espelage DL, Murray C, Svanks R, Pennefather J, Valido A, Marquez B. NASSP Bull. 2022; 106(2): 154-176.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, National Association of Secondary School Principals, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
We present outcomes from a field test of a student-centered and technology-driven school safety framework. We describe the framework components rooted in school violence prevention.
Language: en
Keywords
Bullying; Educational Environment; High School Students; High School Teachers; Parent Attitudes; Prevention; Program Effectiveness; Satisfaction; School Safety; School Violence; Student Attitudes; Student Behavior; Teacher Attitudes