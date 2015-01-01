SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Vincent CG, Walker H, Espelage DL, Murray C, Svanks R, Pennefather J, Valido A, Marquez B. NASSP Bull. 2022; 106(2): 154-176.

(Copyright © 2022, National Association of Secondary School Principals, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/01926365221102378

We present outcomes from a field test of a student-centered and technology-driven school safety framework. We describe the framework components rooted in school violence prevention.

RESULTS from our field test indicate moderate student and teacher use of the framework components, improvements in student perceptions of school safety, reductions in student reported peer victimization, and reductions in teacher and parent reported inappropriate student behavior. Consumer satisfaction rating were adequate. We present recommendations for implementing a school safety framework emphasizing student voice.


Language: en

Bullying; Educational Environment; High School Students; High School Teachers; Parent Attitudes; Prevention; Program Effectiveness; Satisfaction; School Safety; School Violence; Student Attitudes; Student Behavior; Teacher Attitudes

