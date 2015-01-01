SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stohlman S, Huang F, Cornell D. Prev. Sch. Fail. 2022; 66(2): 109-117.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1045988X.2021.1980851

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

School threat assessment is a violence prevention strategy that has become widely used over the past 20 years; however, the procedures for a threat assessment are not well-known in education and it has received relatively little research attention. This article describes the rationale, procedures, and empirical support for the Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines and also presents new findings from a study of graduation rates for 146 students who received a threat assessment in two large school districts. The graduation rate for these students was 83%, which was lower than the graduation rate for the general school population but comparable to the rate for control students with similar risk factors.


Language: en

Keywords

At Risk Students; Graduation Rate; High School Students; High Schools; Minority Group Students; Outcomes of Education; Prevention; School Safety; Students with Disabilities; Violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print