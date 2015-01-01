|
Citation
|
Brown AD, Seligman H, Sliwa S, Barnidge E, Krupsky KL, Demissie Z, Liese AD. J. Sch. Health 2022; 92(9): 898-906.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Food insecurity (FI) rates in the United States are particularly high among households with children. This research set aims to analyze if high school students experiencing FI had higher risk for mental health and suicidal behaviors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
At Risk Persons; Ethnicity; Gender Differences; High School Students; Hunger; Mental Disorders; Racial Differences; Suicide