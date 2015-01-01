Abstract

This study aimed to identify Parental abuse and its relationship to the ethical conduct of adolescents in public schools in the central region of Jordan. The study has used the descriptive-analytical approach. The population of the study consisted of a random sample from (390) adolescents in public schools in the central region of Jordan. The results showed that the degree of Parental Abuse of adolescents in public schools in the central region of Jordan was moderated. Furthermore, the degree of ethical conduct of adolescents in public schools in the central region of Jordan was moderated as well. The results also showed that there is a correlation relationship between parental abuse and the ethical conduct of adolescents in public schools in the central region of Jordan. The study recommended the need to combat violence and all forms of abuse and treatment of children through the various media, develop teaching methods, and include in school curricula the rights that children should enjoy.

