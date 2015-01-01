|
Yelderman LA, Wood S, Summers A. Child Youth Care Forum 2022; 51(1): 19-37.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
BACKGROUND: Media reports of child deaths as a result of abuse and neglect can influence how children move throughout the foster care system. Using the theoretical frameworks of moral panics and street level bureaucracy, the current study examined how news reports of violent child abuse and neglect cases relate to foster care children with implications for decision-making among child welfare workers.
Caseworkers; Child Abuse; Child Neglect; Child Welfare; Children; Death; Foster Care; Mass Media Effects; News Reporting; Referral