SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mundt JC, Smith JW, Ambroziak G. Appl. Cogn. Psychol. 2022; 36(1): 32-42.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/acp.3895

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Post-conviction polygraph testing during sex offender (PCSOT) treatment is common. Ocular-motor deception testing (ODT) uses measures of cognitive load to assess credibility. The accuracy of ODT for discriminating deceptive from truthful response patterns in sexually violent persons was evaluated. Participants chose to 'steal' a voucher of monetary value and try to 'beat the machine,' or leave the voucher and respond truthfully. Compensation was determined by participants' choices and the results of the ODT credibility assessment. Experiment 1 (n = 26) established a base rate of deception to optimize the ODT scoring model. Experiment 2 (n = 74) tested generalizability of the results. Tests of noninferiority found observed accuracy rates were not significantly less than published rates of 80%.

RESULTS support use of ODT methods as a potential alternative to PCSOT. Legal and ethical issues regarding the use of deception detection technologies impacting individuals involved in criminal justice systems are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Accuracy; Credibility; Crime; Criminals; Deception; Equipment; Ethics; Evaluation Methods; Eye Movements; Physiology; Sexual Abuse; Violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print