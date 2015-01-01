SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cohrssen C, Rao N, Kapai P, La Londe PG. J. Early Child. Res. 2022; 20(2): 242-258.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1476718X211062728

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Hong Kong experienced a period of significant social unrest, marked by protests, from June 2019 to February 2020. Media coverage was pervasive. In July 2020, children aged from 5 to 6 years attending kindergartens in areas both directly and less directly impacted by the protests were asked to draw and talk about what had taken place during the social unrest. Thematic analysis of children's drawings demonstrates the extent of their awareness and understanding and suggests that children perceived both protestors and police as angry and demonstrating aggression. Many children were critical of police conduct and saw protestors as needing protection from the police. Children around the world have been exposed to protest movements in recent times. The implications for parents, teachers and schools are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Activism; Childrens Attitudes; Foreign Countries; Kindergarten; Knowledge Level; Police; Politics; Preschool Children; Psychological Patterns; Violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print