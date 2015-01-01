Abstract

This study developed a full-size smoke resistant performance test device for fire resistant doors, and established a set of testing procedures to study the smoke leakage rate of fire resistant doors under different pressure differences and temperatures. Single and double steel fire resistant doors with typical structure on the market are selected to test their smoke resistant performance. It is found that typical steel fire resistant doors have large leakage rate under different temperature and pressure difference, and their smoke resistant performance is poor, which can't effectively prevent fire smoke. Select the fire resistant door with the same size, add triangle hollow smoke resistant sealing strip and conduct smoke resistant performance test, the results show that the smoke resistant sealing strip can effectively reduce the gap between the door and the door frame, so as to reduce the smoke leakage rate of the fire resistant door, improve its smoke resistant performance; The number of door leaf has a certain influence on the sealing effect of smoke resistant sealing strip at different test temperatures, the smoke resistant performance can improved more after added triangle hollow smoke resistant sealing strip, and the smoke resistant performance of the single fire resistant door added sealing strip can be improved at medium temperature, but the smoke resistant performance of the double fire resistant door added sealing strip can be improved at ambient temperature.



http://www.xfkj.com.cn/EN/Y2022/V41/I7/905

Language: en