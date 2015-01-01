Abstract

The fire prevention and control problem of high-rise buildings has not been effectively solved. Aiming at the problems of the evaluation indicators acquisition that is unscientific and the index system varies greatly in high-rise civil building fire risk assessment, the typical fire event analysis method was used in this study, and combining with the code for fire protection design of building, 12 major uncertainty risk factors affecting the fire prevention capacity of high-rise buildings were obtained, to build a more scientific fire risk assessment index system. Then the unascertained clustering theory is introduced to build a new high-rise building fire risk assessment model. And the fire risk data of 8 typical high-rise civil buildings were taken as examples to conduct empirical analysis. Study shows that the system is effective. The research results can provide a new way for the fire prevention and control of high-rise civil buildings.



