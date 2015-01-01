Abstract

Starting with the analysis of the problems existing in the current fire law enforcement practice, combined with the new situation and new requirements, in view of the main reform tasks proposed in the opinions on deepening the reform of fire law enforcement, such as standardizing fire law enforcement activities, strengthening the construction of fire law enforcement forces, and seriously investigating the responsibilities of fire law enforcement, the author actively explores the reform measures of fire law enforcement, such as standardizing law enforcement behavior, tightening law enforcement procedures, expanding law enforcement forces, strengthening law enforcement supervision and improving law enforcement abilities. Through the countermeasures, the fire control and law enforcement has been strengthened, and the effectiveness of fire law enforcement has been preliminarily improved.



